Bai Saine of Kerr Omar Saine Donates Football Jerseys to Boost Grassroots Sports in Jokadou”

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

In a gesture aimed at improving grassroots football across the Jokadou Constituency, Bai Saine, a resident of Kerr Omar Saine, has presented football jerseys to five teams in Jokadou.

- Advertisement -

The presentation, which took place in Jokadou yesterday, was cheered by both elders and youths in the community. The materials, which included jerseys and hoses, were presented to five teams: Toro Alassan FC, Kerr Jarga FC, Kerr Wally FC, Kerr Omar Saine FC, and Kerr Alhagie Malick Former Students Association.

“This milestone is part of our broader agenda to improve sports across the constituency, making sports a top priority for the youths,” Mr. Saine said. He also expressed gratitude to Pastor Edward Jatta and his partners for supporting the initiative.

“This will go a long way in helping the beneficiaries participate in football without the burden of spending on purchasing jerseys,” he added. The beneficiaries also commended Mr. Saine for the support.