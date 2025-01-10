Saikou Camara, UDP Diaspora Member, Calls for Rejection of Barrow’s 2024 Draft Constitution, Urges Return to 2020 Draft and Inclusive Stakeholder Consultations

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Saikou Camara, a prominent member of the United Democratic Party (UDP) residing in the diaspora, has publicly urged the National Assembly to reject President Adama Barrow’s 2024 draft constitution. Camara emphasized the need for comprehensive consultations with stakeholders and advocated revisiting the 2020 draft constitution, which he believes more accurately reflects the aspirations of the Gambian people.

“I urge all National Assembly members to reject Barrow’s draft and send it back to the State House, demanding a consultative meeting that includes all relevant stakeholders to revisit the 2020 CRC draft. The draft must then be reintroduced to the National Assembly for proper consideration,” he stated.

The 2020 draft constitution, developed by the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC), was previously rejected by the National Assembly in September 2020. This rejection was primarily due to disagreements over presidential term limits and executive powers.

Saikou highlighted that, with this historical context in mind, President Barrow and his cabinet clandestinely amended the CRC’s final draft, excluding key stakeholders from the process. He noted that these amendments are designed to entrench Barrow’s presidency and weaken democratic safeguards.

“In a functional democracy, laws should reflect the will of the majority while protecting their rights. However, the Barrow draft constitution prioritizes the interests of the president and his cabinet, leaving the majority of Gambians vulnerable to authoritarianism. Under Barrow’s leadership, The Gambia’s political sphere has become consumed by ego and personal ambition—a zero-sum game where winning and losing overshadow good governance, democratic practices, and national interests. Barrow has made politics a personal battle against the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Honorable Ousainou Darboe, losing sight of the bigger picture—the Gambian people,” he outlined.

Mr. Camara emphasized that it would be a grave mistake for opposition members of parliament to allow a document as crucial as a national constitution to rest solely in the hands of NPP National Assembly Members. He accused the NPP of already demonstrating to Gambians that their primary agenda is to safeguard President Adama Barrow’s political interests, not the nation’s welfare. He highlighted that such a decision would be a betrayal of the democratic process and the aspirations of the Gambian people.

“Given that the NPP holds the majority in parliament, if the tabled bill progresses beyond the second reading to the committee stage in the National Assembly, it will no longer require the 75% threshold to advance to a referendum. Instead, it will rely on a simple majority. This gives the NPP a significant advantage, enabling them to approve or amend the Barrow draft constitution as they see fit. I am calling on all Gambians to demand accountability and transparency from President Barrow and his administration. They must be held accountable for breaking their campaign promises and for failing to act in the national interest. They must be transparent in all dealings concerning matters of national importance. Above all, Barrow must deliver a dignified and democratic constitution that Gambians deserve,” he stated.

The UDP member stressed the significance of accountability and transparency, citing that they are not merely buzzwords but are essential for safeguarding democracy. Camara emphasized that Gambians don’t just want a new constitution—they need a constitution with robust, just, and equitable laws that guide and protect them.

“As a proud member of the UDP, I believe we have a country to build, and political parties will naturally propose competing visions and strategies for our nation’s future. However, these differences should never derail our collective national interests. Disagreements and debates are inevitable in nation-building, but we must never allow these divisions to fester into hate or selfish motives that undermine our democracy. Those who act out of greed and betrayal must be called out and held accountable for jeopardizing our collective progress, without generalizing or trivializing matters,” he stated.

As the National Assembly deliberates on the proposed constitution, the UDP’s stance adds a significant dimension to the ongoing discourse on Gambia’s constitutional future. The outcome of this debate will have lasting implications for the country’s governance and democratic trajectory.