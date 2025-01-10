Senegalese IGP Visits Gambia to Discuss Security Cooperation

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial The Senegalese Inspector General of Police (IGP), General Mame Seydou Ndour, commenced a historic visit to The Gambia, welcomed by IGP Seedy Mukhtar Touray and senior officials on Wednesday, January 8.

The visit highlighted collaboration on shared security interests, including a tour of the Crime Management Department’s key units and an operational presentation at the Police Intervention Unit. The day also featured a cultural visit to Kachikally Crocodile Pool, reflecting the strong ties between the two nations.

On Thursday, January 9, the delegation met with former IGP and current Minister of Interior Abdoulie Sanyang, who stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing transnational crime, irregular migration, and drug trafficking.