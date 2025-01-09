Safari Giants FC Officially Signs 30 Young Players and Coaches Ahead of the 2024/25 Season

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In a landmark event for Banjul football, Safari Giants FC, a rising third-division club, hosted its first-ever signing ceremony for players and coaches on Wednesday in the capital city. This memorable occasion follows a successful scouting mission and marks the beginning of a new chapter for the team as they prepare for the highly anticipated 2024/25 season.

The signing ceremony highlighted the team’s vision, commitment, and dedication to fostering young talent in Banjul. Safari Giants FC serves as a platform for nurturing potential, shaping future stars, and building a community driven by passion and excellence.

Speaking at the event, Vice President Muhammed Kabba motivated the new signees, underscoring the importance of professionalism, sportsmanship, and hard work. “Challenges will come,” he said, “but with resilience and determination, we can overcome them together.”

Head Coach Sheikh Tijan Mbaye, affectionately welcoming the players to the “Caravan Boys” family, spoke about the team’s core values: discipline, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. He assured the players of an environment that fosters both personal and professional growth, urging them to embody these principles on and off the field.

Finance Manager Vincent L. Mendy described the ceremony as a testament to the club’s belief in talent and dedication, expressing confidence in the team’s potential to achieve great things this season.

For many of the players, the signing ceremony was the culmination of years of hard work and determination. It represented an opportunity to showcase their talents on a larger stage. One of the newly signed players shared his excitement about joining the team:

“This is a dream come true for me. Signing with Safari Giants FC is the opportunity I’ve been working so hard for, and I’m ready to give my best for the team this season,” said Lawrence Da Sylva, one of the new players.

The excitement wasn’t limited to the players. For their families, it was a proud moment to witness their loved ones achieve their dreams. A family member expressed their joy and appreciation for the club’s efforts in empowering young people:

“We’re so proud to see our son take this big step in his football career. Safari Giants FC is giving young people like him the chance to shine, and as a family, we’ll be cheering him on every step of the way.”

Safari Giants FC is on a mission to create opportunities for young talents to grow, learn, and excel. With a roster full of energetic and ambitious players, the team is determined to make the 2024/25 season a memorable one for their fans and the city.

As the players don their jerseys and the coaches map out strategies, the club’s management is confident that this signing ceremony will boost morale, strengthen unity, and set the stage for a remarkable season.