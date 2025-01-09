Call for Youth Empowerment and Protection: A Plea to The Gambian Government

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Mamadou Bah, a former aspiring presidential candidate, has urged The Gambian government and opposition leaders to prioritize youth employment, address the plight of young migrants in Tunisia, and foster national development through practical initiatives.

Bah, who ran as an independent candidate in the 2021 presidential election but was ultimately disqualified, is now leveraging his platform to advocate for meaningful reforms that benefit Gambian youth and women. Speaking on the state of the nation, he emphasized the need for 2025 to be a year of peace, progress, and opportunity for young Gambians.

He called on the government to recognize youth as active citizens with civil rights, including the right to employment and participation in nation-building. Bah also urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish an embassy in Tunisia, equipped with proper accommodations for Gambian migrants, many of whom continue to face brutality from local citizens. “The foreign ministry must take full responsibility for protecting the lives and properties of Gambians in Tunisia,” he stressed.

Furthermore, Bah implored the government, under President Adama Barrow, to implement policies aimed at curbing illegal migration by creating job opportunities and scholarships for young people. He argued that such measures are crucial for providing hope and deterring dangerous migration attempts.

Addressing opposition leaders, Bah called on them to move beyond empty political rhetoric and focus on empowering women and youth through tangible programs, resources, and expertise. “Let us stop the talking and start supporting our people,” he stated, underscoring the importance of collective responsibility in driving national development.

Mamadou Bah’s message serves as a timely reminder of the urgency to prioritize youth and women in shaping The Gambia’s future. His call is a rallying cry for both the government and opposition to work collaboratively toward a brighter and more prosperous 2025.