Public Warning Issued to Senegalese Singer Mia Guissé

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Mame Mactar Guèye, a prominent Senegalese advocate for morality, cultural preservation, and religious values, and vice-president of the NGO Jamra, has criticized singer Mia Guissé for alleged indecency during her performances in Italy and at the Ngalandou Diouf Stadium in Rufisque, Senegal, during the end-of-year festivities.

After alleged unsuccessful attempts to contact her directly, Mame Mactar Guèye issued a public warning through Feeling Dakar, a Senegalese media platform focusing on politics, entertainment, and business news, emphasizing the need to uphold the country’s moral, religious, and cultural standards.

Do you agree with Mame Mactar Guèye? Should moral, cultural, and religious values form the foundation of our entertainment industry, or is it necessary to establish a clear boundary between these domains?