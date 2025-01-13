GAP Leader Batchilly Urges Pres. Barrow to Prioritize National Unity, Reflective Leadership

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Gambia Action Party (GAP) has called on President Adama Barrow to embrace a leadership style that prioritises national unity, transparency, and accountability.

- Advertisement -

In a statement by Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, GAP’s Secretary General and Party Leader, the party emphasised the importance of visionary leadership and collective responsibility in addressing the country’s pressing challenges.

Batchilly urged the president to reflect deeply on his tenure and legacy, emphasizing that leadership is temporary, but its impact is lasting.

“History is watching, and Gambians are more politically aware and engaged than ever before. The presidency is not about personal or partisan interests; it is about advancing the collective good,” Batchilly said.

The statement also highlighted the critical role of the 2024 draft constitution in shaping The Gambia’s future. GAP called for constructive dialogue and collaboration among political stakeholders to ensure the new constitution reflects the aspirations of all Gambians.

- Advertisement -

“Governance is a shared responsibility. If contentious clauses in the draft constitution must be amended, let us engage in dialogue to achieve a document that unites rather than divides,” Batchilly said.

GAP identified urgent issues such as the rising cost of living, corruption, crime, and inefficiencies in the public sector, urging the president to take decisive action. The party reminded President Barrow and his advisers of the ideals they championed in their opposition to the Jammeh regime, warning against complacency and mismanagement.

“Many of the president’s advisers were vocal critics of the past regime, advocating for democracy and justice. Have they forgotten the ideals they fought for? Leadership is temporary, but actions are permanent,” Batchilly added.

While reaffirming GAP’s support during the 2021 presidential election, Batchilly made it clear that the party’s loyalty lies with the Gambian people and not with any individual or party.

- Advertisement -

“True patriotism demands accountability. GAP will support initiatives that promote unity, development, and justice, but we will not remain silent in the face of mismanagement,” he asserted.

In his concluding remarks, Batchilly challenged the president to act decisively, reminding him that his leadership will be judged by history. “Fix the mess, address the challenges, and lead with the knowledge that your legacy will outlive your presidency,” he urged.

The Gambia Action Party reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the well-being of the nation, pledging to support efforts that align with the collective good of the Gambian people.