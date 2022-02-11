National Assembly Approves US-Gambia Agreement To Improve Democracy And Electricity Supply

Mambury Njie Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs
The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Mambury Njie on Thursday laid before parliament agreement documents between The Gambia and the United States of America through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Finance Minister gave an overview of one of the agreement documents.

“The grant initially amounting to 2 Million US Dollars with possible increment to 15 Million US Dollars subject to availability of funds from USAID. The Government of The Gambia under the Leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow is committed to strengthening democratic institutions and enhancing accountability to the Gambian people”

Mr. Njie also called on lawmakers to consider and ratify the Millennial Challenge Corporation (MCC) threshold program grant agreement between the US and The Gambia for the energy sector.

“The MCC threshold program grant is 25 Million US Dollars. The Government of the Gambia under the leadership of President Adama Barrow has made tremendous strives to redress the energy challenges this country is facing. In recent years, the electrification rate has increased by over 50% and the Government remains committed to the ambitious goal of achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on universal access to electricity”

National Assembly Minority Leader, Hon. Samba Jallow said the document presented by the Finance Minister was not controversial and therefore called on colleague lawmakers to ratify the agreement.

Hon. Ousman Sillah of Banjul North Constituency noted that such agreement could help strengthen democracy and the legal sector.

Hon. Sulayman Saho of Baddibu Central Constituency said Parliament have been ratifying similar grants, claiming that they ended being “misused” by people.

Hon. Halifa Salah of Serrekunda Constituency was critical of the content of the agreement document, describing it as an “affront to the independence of the legislative authority;” citing the facilitation of the passage of the Anti-Corruption Bill into law.

Majority Leader, Hon. Kebba K. Barrow asked colleague members of the assembly to closely study the agreement and other documents before the assembly for better decision making in parliament.

After a thorough scrutiny, Parliament ratified the agreements on democracy and the energy sector.

