“Kunta Kinteh Ferry Has Undergone Maintenance And Ready For Operation” – Gambia Ferry Service Assures

By: Dawda Baldeh

The General Manager of The Gambia Ferry Service, Mr. Lamin Jawara has on Friday 11 February 2022 told reporters that the Kunta Kinteh Ferry, which was undergoing maintenance, is now ready for service.

“Three brand new engines have been replaced in the Ferry and they are ordered caterpillars through their agency in Dakar, Senegal,” The installation was done by our engineers but the commissioning was done by caterpillar engineers.”

Mr. Jawara informed pressmen that upon completion of maintenance, the Ferry was tested and that it is now ready for service, disclosing that the refurbishment of the Kunta Kinteh, Kanalia and the provincial Ferry, Johe, cost Thirty-Five Million Dalasi (D35m).

In a similar development, the management announced the introduction of a new service called ‘Gambia Ferry App.’ The App contains features which include the Ferry tariff, schedule and also a map which can be used to trace the Ferry.

“All announcements regarding the Ferry service will be uploaded on the App. The App is available on Google Play Store or App Store and the public can download it,” he disclosed.

He also disclosed that management intends to introduce ticketing system which is said to be launched next month.

With the new ticketing system, travelers can buy tickets and receive a QR code in their phones that will be scanned by the controllers for authentication. “If you don’t have a smart phone, the QR code will be send to you via sms which will indicate a number that the controllers can use for authentication,” Mr. Jawara explained.

Yankuba Manneh, GPA Communication Officer reiterated that three new engines have been purchased and installed in the Kunta Kinteh Ferry. “These engines are all installed successfully and the Ferry is now set for operation,” he emphasized.