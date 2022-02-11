Nigeria To Ban Films Featuring Ritual Killings

0
National Assembly of Nigeria
- Advertisement -

On Thursday 10th February 2022, Nigeria’s parliament declared ritual killings a national emergency.

Minority leader Toby Okechukwu blamed the vice on Nollywood films with storylines that feature juju.

- Advertisement -

The film licencing board has been directed to ban all productions that have ritual killings as part of the plot.

The move follows the murder earlier this month of a 20-year-old woman in a suspected ritual killing case that has shocked the country.

Those behind the killing are accused of planning to use her body parts in some kind of money-making juju.

BBC

Previous articleGambia’s Finance Minister Blames COVID-19 for Hike in Price of Essential Commodities

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions