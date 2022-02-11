Nigeria To Ban Films Featuring Ritual Killings

- Advertisement -

On Thursday 10th February 2022, Nigeria’s parliament declared ritual killings a national emergency.

Minority leader Toby Okechukwu blamed the vice on Nollywood films with storylines that feature juju.

The film licencing board has been directed to ban all productions that have ritual killings as part of the plot.

The move follows the murder earlier this month of a 20-year-old woman in a suspected ritual killing case that has shocked the country.

Those behind the killing are accused of planning to use her body parts in some kind of money-making juju.

BBC