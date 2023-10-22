OYC NAM Says NRA Commits to Address Coastal Road Issues

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Abdoulie Ceesay, the National Assembly Member for Old Yundum Constituency (OYC), has informed The Fatu Network that he has engaged with the National Road Authority (NRA), and they are committed to swiftly addressing the issues with the road network.

- Advertisement -

Ceesay acknowledged the frustrations and hardships faced by his constituents when using what he described as a poorly maintained road.

“I acknowledge that the current conditions are unbearable for road users, and I want you to know that the government, through the National Road Authority, is committed to taking action to rehabilitate the road network as soon as possible,” he said.

Ceesay understands the importance of the Coastal Road highway to his constituents as a crucial artery that connects communities within the OYC areas.

He described the road as an essential economic lifeline for businesses, tourists, and other commuters who rely on it for their livelihoods.

- Advertisement -

“Unfortunately, the Coastal Road highway has not received the proper attention and resources it needs to maintain a safe and efficient system for all users. This is also because The Gambia maintains a small budget that cannot cover all government development projects concurrently.

The National Road Authority has acknowledged this situation and is preparing a plan of action to improve the road network,” he explained.

Ceesay expressed confidence that this plan will bring relief to all road users and ensure a safe and reliable roadway system.

However, he noted that this process may take some time, but he urged constituents to bear with the situation while he engages with NRA for the swift maintenance of the road.

- Advertisement -

“NRA is working diligently on a plan to improve the roads and ensure they are well-maintained and safe. However, we also recognize that this is not solely a technical issue. It is a social issue that requires meaningful collaboration between all stakeholders to ensure sustainable solutions are implemented,” he added.

Ceesay further encouraged community stakeholders such as local businesses, residents, public authorities, and others to help identify solutions that will work best for everyone.

“We are grateful for your patience as we work towards making the Coastal Road highway safe and efficient again. This is not an easy task, but with your help and support, I am confident we will be able to make the necessary changes,” he concluded.