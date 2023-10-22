GEA Condemns Illegal Hippo Slaughter in The Gambia, Calling for Renewed Environmental Commitment

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In response to the recent circulation of images depicting a killed and slaughtered hippo gifted to President Adama Barrow, the Gambia Environmental Alliance, alongside a coalition of concerned citizens, passionate wildlife enthusiasts, and dedicated conservation advocates, stands united in vehemently condemning this appalling incident involving the unlawful killing of a hippopotamus.

The environmental alliance believes that the act not only flagrantly violates the laws of the land but also strikes at the heart of its collective dedication to preserving and safeguarding the natural environment with its diverse and flourishing ecosystem. The Gambia is home to a plethora of precious wildlife, including the protected hippopotamus.

“We urgently implore His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, to issue a resounding denouncement of this appalling act and to swiftly implement decisive measures that guarantee the prevention of such heinous deeds within our borders. As a nation, we look to our esteemed leader to reinforce our unwavering commitment to the preservation of our wildlife and the conservation of our natural heritage.”

In light of this, GEA calls upon the President to reaffirm the Banjul Declaration of 1977, a significant accord dedicated to the protection of African wildlife and the preservation of the Gambia’s precious environment. Reinvigorating this declaration can rekindle the collective dedication to the principles of sustainability, environmental stewardship, and the safeguarding of unique and invaluable wildlife.

“The tragic demise of the hippopotamus serves as a stark reminder that our endeavors to shield our environment and its inhabitants must be continual and resolute. It is imperative that as a nation, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our natural heritage, ensuring its preservation for the generations to come. Instances such as this not only warrant condemnation but must serve as a clarion call for the intensification of our conservation efforts.”

Similarly, they are urging all citizens, organizations, and members of the global community to join forces in securing the protection of the environment and its diverse inhabitants with the hope that this unfortunate incident marks a turning point, prompting unity in the shared duty to safeguard the nation’s ecological treasures.

“The Gambia Environmental Alliance remains resolutely committed to the protection of The Gambia’s environment and wildlife, and eagerly anticipates collaborating with all stakeholders in the relentless pursuit of preventing such atrocities and upholding the richness of our nation’s biodiversity.”