Senegalese Authorities Apprehended Over 110 Young Gambian Migrants Along the Senegalese Coast

By: Alieu Jallow

These individuals embarked from the coast of The Gambia, aiming for the Canary Islands in pursuit of better opportunities. In a WhatsApp voice note obtained by The Fatu network, these migrants reported that their boat was intercepted on Thursday between 3-4 pm local time. According to their accounts, they experienced what they considered as unfair treatment from the Senegalese authorities, including inadequate food supply.

A female member among those apprehended highlighted concerns about the well-being of children and their mothers, emphasizing that they were not receiving proper hospitality and were left to go hungry.

She mentioned that some were experiencing health issues such as vomiting and needed medical attention. In her plea for assistance, she stated, “It is not just about eating and drinking; some children and mothers are not feeling well, so we are appealing for help.”

The migrants claimed that the authorities subjected them to inhumane treatment, forcing them to sleep on a tarred surface. Another woman alleged that the authorities mocked them, asserting that attempts to contact their Ambassadors went unanswered.

The Fatu network has expressed its commitment to follow up with Gambian authorities and provide updates to the public. However, the primary request from these young migrants is for support in repatriation, enabling them to return home and reunite with their families.