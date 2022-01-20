“My Government Targets To Construct 1,200 Kilometers Of Quality Roads” – President Barrow

- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

President Adama Barrow has committed in his inaugural speech that his government is poised to construct 1,200 kilometers of roads across the country.

“As promised our target for the next five years is to construct 1,200 of quality roads,” he noted.

He made this disclosure on 19th January at the Independence Stadium after subscribing to his oath of office and being duly inaugurated as President of The Gambia for the next five years.

President Barrow described his election victory on 4th December 2021 as a proof of confidence bestowed on him by the people of Gambia over the last five years.

“My election victory was a vote of confidence in my government, a vote of acknowledgment of my achievements, a vote of endorsement and acceptance of the democratic values of this country under my administration. It is also a vote of appreciation of who we are as a people and how we have decided to come together, work together to achieve our aspirations”

The President said his next five years will enhance sustainable development across the board.

“I will be a president for all Gambians and will be tolerant to diverse views to enhance peace. My next five years will be characterized by sustainable development in infrastructure, agriculture, technology, education and more”

Making a statement on the Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) report, the just inaugurated President said the report is being studied carefully for appropriate action.

On international relations, he said The Gambia has rebranded its image overseas, thanking ECOWAS for supporting the peace and security of the country.

President Barrow continued that tourism, which is a major source of revenue of The Gambia, will be diversified.

Speaking on the civil service, the president emphasized that there will better conditions of service for personnel, noting that merit based promotion was and continues to be crucial in reward for performance.

On human rights, he said all citizens are now equal before the law, committing himself to continue promoting and protecting the fundamental human rights of all Gambians.

The President promised to create more jobs for youths.

He added that he will work to realize sustainable electricity, self-sufficiency, food security, national security, and good governance.

He concluded by thanking Gambians for what he calls “strong confidence reposed in him to serve for another five years.”

President Adama Barrow also thanked and appreciated all local and international development partners for contributing to the peace and development of The Gambia, assuring them of continued partnerships.