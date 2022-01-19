“I Will Be A President For All Gambians And Enhance Sustainable Development” – President Barrow Pledges

- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

In his inaugural speech at the Independence Stadium, President Adama Barrow has pledged that he will be a President for all Gambians and will enhance sustainable development in various sectors as he officially begins another five-year mandate.

- Advertisement -

“I will be a president for all Gambians and will be tolerant to diverse views to enhance peace. My next five years will be characterized by sustainable development in infrastructure, agriculture, technology, education and more”

The President committed that his government would construct 1200 kilometer roads across the country.

He added that he will work to realize sustainable electricity, self-sufficiency, food security, national security and good governance.

Making a statement on the Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) report, the just inaugurated President said the report is being studied carefully for appropriate action.

- Advertisement -

On international relations, he said The Gambia has rebranded its image overseas, thanking ECOWAS for supporting the peace and security of the country.

President Barrow continued that tourism, which is a major source of revenue of The Gambia, will be diversified.

Speaking on the civil service, the president emphasized that there will better conditions of service for personnel, noting that merit based promotion was and continues to be crucial in reward for performance.

On human rights, he said all citizens are now equal before the law, committing himself to continue promoting and protecting the fundamental human rights of all Gambians.

- Advertisement -

The President promised to create more jobs for youths.

He concluded by thanking Gambians for what he calls “strong confidence reposed in him to serve for another five years.”

President Adama Barrow also thanked and appreciated all local and international development partners for contributing to the peace and development of The Gambia, assuring them of continued partnerships.