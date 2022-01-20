New York Fire: Gambia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Confirms Arrival Of Remains

- Advertisement -

Gambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has confirmed the arrival of the remains of Gambians who died in the New York fire incident on Sunday 8, January 2022. The corpses are said to have arrived on Wednesday evening at the Banjul International Airport.

The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of The Republic of The Gambia to the United Nations, H.E Lang Yabou, and the Director of the Diaspora and Migration Directorate under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Musa Camara were at the foot of the aircraft to receive three (3) escorts of families that came with the four (4) deceased.

The Ministry further confirmed that fifteen (15) escorts from the United States of America also arrived on Tuesday 18 January 2022, adding that the remaining Gambian victims were laid to rest in Bronx, New York on Sunday 16 January 2022.

Speaking at the airport, Ambassador Yabou expressed heartfelt condolences to the grieving families for the tragic loss and assured them of the government’s continuous support in these trying times.

Mr. Momodou Baldeh, who was also part of the escorts, thanked The Gambia Government for the support accorded to the families since the tragedy.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry noted that some of its senior officials left for Soma and Gambiasara in the early hours of Thursday 20 January to attend the funeral of the four (4) deceased, stating that the deceased families and loved ones will be accorded all the necessary support to give a befitting burial to their loved ones.

The Ministry prays for God’s infinite mercy and forgiveness on the souls of the departed and further prays that God grants the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.