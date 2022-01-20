Interim Cabinet: President Barrow Appoints Ex-Ministers As ‘Caretakers’

President Adama Barrow
A day after his second inauguration as President of The Gambia, president Adama Barrow has constituted a caretaker cabinet which will administer the affairs of the country until further notice.

In a notice from the Office of The President issued on Thursday 20 January [just a day after his inaugural ceremony], the President says with immediate effect, all Ministers who were serving in such capacities immediately before his inauguration will continue to hold such positions as ministers.

“The public is hereby informed that His Excellency the President of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has with immediate effect from today, 20th January 2022 constituted a caretaker cabinet until further notice. The caretaker cabinet consist of all immediate past ministers who will continue to hold the same portfolios,” the notice stated.

It disclosed that as required by the constitution, the caretaker cabinet will be sworn in on Thursday 27th January 2022 at the State House in Banjul.

Though the Constitution of The Gambia empowers the President to hire and fire, many women and youth led organizations are anticipating to see more youths and women in President Barrow’s cabinet as he officially begins his second term in office.

