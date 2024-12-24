Modou Mboob Declares Intent to Lead Citizens’ Alliance

- Advertisement -

Dear friends and loved ones,

In light of the upcoming Citizens’ Alliance (CA) National Elective Congress, I wish to declare my intention to contest for the position of Secretary General and Party Leader. CA, a political party that brought so much hope among Gambians, particularly the young people, have been struggling to maintain its structures and contribute meaningfully in our country’s political and socio-economic development. A party once considered by many as an institution that came to restore hope and dignity by emancipating Gambians from poverty, underdevelopment and poor leadership has been brought under the radar of ineffective leadership.

- Advertisement -

Currently, the party needs help from its members who have the ideas and time to not only bring it back on track, but also reposition its functionality and operation in line with the aspirations of the Gambian people and its founding ideals and values.

The path the current leadership is threading largely contravenes the founding principles and values upon which the party was designed; and thus needs to be challenged through a democratic process which I am reading, willing and committed to lead.

With your support, trust and shared vision, we will build a viable party and a country that will be the envy of the world. Let’s do this CA members; let’s do this Gambia, for it is NOW or never!

My fellow party comrades, it’s important to bring to your notice that there is already a division within the party executive members on whether the 2024 elective congress should be held on the 28th of December, 2024 as planned or be postponed to a later date. By all means, I and my team are of the strongest conviction that the congress proceedings should not be undermined in any way and the 2024 elective congress of the party should be rolled out unfettered and without any compromise of the process and the procedure. Any attempt by the executive body to change the congress date will be a violation of the party constitution and a blatant denial of my civil and political rights both under the CA constitution and our national laws.

- Advertisement -

Evidently, party members are already calling for a change of leadership and my team is already assured of victory, for the good of all of us.

Finally, I implore all party members to participate in this democratic process and make sure your voices are heard. Together we can ensure accountability and servant leadership!

We can do better!

Your servant,

Modou Mboob.