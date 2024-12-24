Gambia Mourns Another Tragedy: A Call to End the Silence and Ignorance on Irregular Migration

- Advertisement -

By Mr Sonko, Gambia European Centre for Jobs Migration and Development Agency in Stuttgart

Last week, the Mediterranean Sea claimed the lives of more than 50 young Gambians—dreamers who sought a better life but found only tragedy. In the year 2024 alone, over 400 Gambians have perished in the same unforgiving waters. These are not just statistics; these are sons, daughters, future doctors, teachers, mothers, and fathers. They are the embodiment of our nation’s hope, swallowed by the depths of despair and dangerous waters.

Yet, what is most distressing is not just the loss of lives but the normalization of this tragedy. Across the Gambia, the news of another migrant boat capsizing sparks sorrow, but not enough action. Our government, institutions, media, and families seem to be growing accustomed to this horrible cycle. It is time to break the silence.

The Silence is Killing Us

We must confront a painful truth: our young people are not fleeing for adventure; they are fleeing out of desperation. They see no opportunities, no jobs, and no future here at home. They face crippling poverty and hopelessness, forcing them to gamble with their lives. It is not their fault. The root of this crisis lies in the combined failures of our government, institutions, and society at large.

It is a tragedy that The Gambia, a nation once celebrated for its resilience and unity, now finds itself standing idle while its brightest futures are extinguished in foreign seas.

A Call for National Dialogue

This must be a moment of reckoning for our nation. The government must urgently initiate a national dialogue on irregular migration. This dialogue should bring together all stakeholders: migration experts, local authorities, religious leaders, village heads, and community members. We must confront the grim realities of irregular migration (locally known as the Backway), the false promises of asylum applications in Europe, and the deadly conditions in transit countries like Libya and Tunisia.

But dialogue alone is not enough. It must be paired with action. The government needs to:

1. Encourage Families to Call Their Loved Ones Back

Every Gambian family should be urged to contact their relatives stranded in Libya, Tunisia, and other transit countries. Many of them are trapped, vulnerable to abuse, and losing hope. The government, in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), must facilitate voluntary repatriation.

2. Offer Sustainable Reintegration Programs

Young people who return home need more than just transport and a handshake; they need a future. The government must provide sustainable reintegration packages, including skills training, small business grants, and counselling. Without these opportunities, the returnees will inevitably try the Backway again.

3. Invest in Youth Opportunities at Home

The ultimate solution lies in addressing the root cause of migration—poverty. The government must prioritize job creation, vocational training, and educational reforms. Young Gambians need to see a future in their own country, not across treacherous waters.

We Are All Responsible

The blame cannot lie solely with the government. As parents, communities, and institutions, we, too, have failed. We have allowed hopelessness to fester in our young people’s hearts. We have failed to provide them with the support, encouragement, and opportunities they need to thrive.

This is a call to every Gambian: let us not bury another future leader without asking ourselves what we could have done differently. Let us not grow numb to the headlines of death and despair. This is our collective failure, and it requires a collective solution.

2025 Must Not Be Worse

If we continue to ignore the realities of irregular migration, 2025 will bring even more devastating losses. The government must act now with urgency and compassion. Dialogue, sustainable reintegration, and investment in youth must become national priorities.

Let this tragedy be a turning point for our nation. Let the deaths of these 50 young souls not be in vain. Let their sacrifice awaken us to the urgent need for change.

May Their Souls Rest in Peace

To the families grieving today, we stand with you in mourning. To the young lives lost, we pray for eternal peace. And to the Gambia, let this be a moment of transformation, a moment when we finally say, “Enough is enough.”

We cannot afford to lose another child to the sea. The time to act is now.