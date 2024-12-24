Ousman Madikay Faal Elected as PPP Secretary-General, Vows to Revitalize Party

- Advertisement -

To all esteemed members of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), our outgoing Secretary General and Party Leader, Hon. Kebba E. Jallow, National President, Hon. Duta Kamaso, all candidates, delegates, and cherished party members. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as your Secretary-General and Party Leader for the next four years. It is a privilege that I do not take lightly.

My heartfelt vision is to foster a sense of unity within the PPP. I promise to reach out to everyone, ensuring that each voice is heard and appreciated. Together, we have created a significant history, demonstrating to the Gambian people that the PPP embodies its Motto: “The voice of the people is the voice of God.” Indeed, the power lies within the people. As a first step, I will be forming a new central committee as outlined in our constitution. This committee will be pivotal in assessing our current situation and plotting a way forward.

I want to congratulate our new National President, Mbemba Nanko, and his Deputy, Mamtut Touray. Their roles will be vital in guiding and advising our central committee. I also celebrate Amie Jallow on her successful reelection as National Treasurer and Karafa Sambou as Deputy National Treasurer. Unfortunately, we did not have a winner for the position of Deputy Party Leader, but rest assured that this will be filled as stipulated in our constitution, and updates will follow. To all participants and candidates, your dedication is commendable. I want to assure you that I will be a Secretary-General and Party Leader for everyone, embodying an inclusive spirit.

One of my top priorities is to establish regional bureaus, which are essential to meet IEC requirements. I kindly seek your collaboration to make this a reality as soon as possible. We will also establish a main secretariat where all of our political activities will be coordinated. Soon, we will commence the implementation of our amended constitution to set up our structures throughout the country. We face a considerable amount of work ahead, and your support and collaboration will be invaluable in guiding the party’s journey forward.

I would also appreciate the help and guidance of the outgoing executive, especially Hon. Kebba Jallow, for a smooth and successful transition. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all our members, my campaign team, and our sympathizers for your unwavering support.

To our friends in the diaspora, my deepest gratitude for your encouragement over the past six years. As I transition from your President of the USA Chapter to your Secretary-General and Party Leader, I humbly ask for your continued support to help breathe new life into our beloved party.

Together, we will move forward with compassion and determination.

Ousman Madikay Faal (Pa Alhagi)

Elected Secretary-General and Party Leader, PPP