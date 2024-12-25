Introducing Emerging Afromanding Artist Ahmad Mbow ‘Stage Killer’

- Advertisement -

SPOTLIGHT

By Dawda Baldeh

In the spirited months of early 2021, Ahmad, better known by his stage name “Justice Boyo The Stage Killer,” took his first steps into the fast-growing world of Gambian music, fuelled by a passion ignited by some of the industry’s most celebrated artists. His sound is a rich tapestry of influences, seamlessly blending genres such as Afromanding, Afrobeat, and Afro-dancehall, creating a musical experience that resonates with a wide audience.

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, this rising star expressed a deep desire to bring people together and foster unity through his artistry. Justice Boyo revealed that he looks up to the talented Jizzle as his musical icon, while the rap sensation ST serves as his driving force, inspiring him to push the boundaries of his craft. With such influences and ambitions, Justice Boyo is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene.

“I love music, and my style is distinctive,” he stated, emphasising that he uses music as a means to promote peace and love.

“It’s challenging, but I will get there. Music is a powerful tool because it brings people together,” he added.

Like many other emerging artists, ‘Justice Boyo The Stage Killer’ aspires to make significant progress in the constantly changing music industry.

His aim is not just to reach the local audience but also the international community, where he hopes his music will positively influence many lives.

Despite facing limited opportunities and ongoing challenges, he remains dedicated to pursuing his passion for music.

“Currently, I handle everything myself, but I am determined to realize my dreams of becoming a role model for others,” he said.

His powerful voice and distinctive stage presence are gradually gaining admiration from local audiences.

He has a show scheduled for December 27, 2024, in Darsilameh, where he will perform in front of local audiences to enhance his popularity.

“I want to use this event to showcase my talents and creativity,” he said, adding that the show will be an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance.

“I hope people will come out and support my show as a rising Gambian artist,” he noted.

However, he mentioned that he has only a few promoters assisting with his show and encourages Gambians to support local talent.

He has released songs like: Makavelly, Soki, Ntol Lea Jangbea Noo, Cinderella, Calculate, Pretty Girl, and Darsilami FC, among many others which are all available on Audiomack.

His commitment to advancing his music career is a testament to the resilience and hard work he is putting in to share his talents widely.