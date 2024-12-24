From Humble Beginnings to Laughter’s Limelight: The Inspiring Rise of Kujali, Gambia’s Leading Comedian

- Advertisement -

Yankuba Komma, better known by his captivating stage name “Kujali,” has emerged as a standout figure in The Gambia’s vibrant comedy scene. His ability to engage and entertain audiences stems from his unique sense of humour and compelling storytelling style, both of which reflect the rich tapestry of Gambian life. Born into a modest family with strong Islamic values, Kujali’s ascent from humble beginnings to national recognition is a testament to the power of talent, hard work, and unwavering determination.

Growing up in a financially challenging environment, Kujali’s early life was filled with obstacles that demanded not only resilience but also a keen ability to adapt. His family’s deep-rooted Islamic beliefs shaped his upbringing, instilling in him essential values such as discipline, respect, and a commitment to community. In a cultural context where pursuing a career in comedy or acting was often viewed with scepticism — sometimes seen as straying from Islamic teachings or stepping into the realm of griots, a class his family did not belong to — Kujali faced significant challenges. However, these very experiences became the cornerstone of his comedic material, enabling him to create performances that resonate profoundly with audiences across The Gambia.

In a heartfelt moment, Yankuba recounted the joy radiating from his mother when he was able to support her through his success, illustrating the deep familial bonds that fuel his passion for comedy. This narrative not only highlights his journey but also underscores the universal themes of love, sacrifice, and the pursuit of dreams that resonate with many.

Yankuba narrated that his mum was full of joy after he sent her money from the minimal amount of money he earned after his first video shoot.

“I called my mum after my first video performance to inform her of the money I sent after I was paid, she was joyful but asked where the source of my money was, and then I explained to her that I gained this from a video shooting.

“She called my name three times and asked Yankuba you are into drama three times, I responded yes, it’s destiny. I have the talent, and many people acknowledged my talent, so I am making use of that talent,” he said.

Kujali’s ascend in the comedy scene began with local performances with the Gambia Red Cross link back in Farafenni, where his ability to weave everyday Gambian experiences into humour quickly garnered attention. He later joined Bright Stars Entertainment which helped him realise his full potential. He reflects societal norms, family dynamics, and cultural traits, making his work both entertaining and thought-provoking. Kujali outlined that he has to be strong to muster all misconceptions against him and never regret pursuing his dream.

“Despite all the provoking words and demotivating, through some good people’s genuine advice, I had to put in extra effort and since I joined Bright Stars, the journey has been flourishing. Today I do not regret being into comedy as comedy has given me a decent earning, something I never had from anywhere,” he said.

Beyond entertainment, Kujali’s success has had a profound impact on his family’s socioeconomic status. Throughout his career, he has been able to provide improved living conditions and enhanced opportunities for his siblings. His story serves as a testament to how the arts can be a vehicle for personal and familial upliftment, challenging traditional perceptions of career paths in Gambian society. Yankuba believes as young people, they can make it here which challenges them to leverage the available opportunities and talents.

“The belief lies within us, if you put efforts in your endeavours, there is no way you can’t make it if you do not overlook the little you are earning. Today, I know some people who came into this country and started with a plate of bitter cola but today they have millions in their accounts. We do not want to go the extra mile because we feel shy or feel big but as young people, we need to step out of our comfort zone,” Kujali said.

Kujali’s journey also underscores the evolving landscape of Gambian entertainment, where comedy is gaining recognition as a legitimate and impactful art form. His work not only brings laughter but also sparks conversations on pertinent social issues, contributing to a more dynamic and reflective cultural discourse. He highlights how the lack of support on their social media platforms is contributing to low or no income generation from TikTok and YouTube compared to the neighbouring country, thus calling on Gambians to support their content on social media.

“We are not asking for your financial support but just to like, share our videos and subscribe to our channels. If you go to Senegal even a pot drummer he gains genuine support from their people like Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Ghana. My appeal is once we release our videos, don’t just watch [them], but like it and share so as the video garner momentum”.

Yankuba “Kujali” Komma’s rise from a humble, devout Muslim background to becoming a celebrated comedian highlights the intersection of talent, cultural expression, and social mobility. His story inspires many, illustrating that with dedication and authenticity, it is possible to transcend one’s circumstances and effect positive change within one’s community.