Minister of Health Outlines Strategies to Reduce Maternal Mortality in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reducing maternal mortality in The Gambia, emphasizing that pregnancy and childbirth should be joyful experiences rather than sources of sorrow while outlining the steps to address the issue.

- Advertisement -

Speaking during a recent interview, Dr. Samateh stressed that every maternal death is one too many and that his ministry is working tirelessly to ensure a steady decline in mortality rates.

“Pregnancy and childbirth are supposed to be moments of joy, not sorrow. Every maternal death matters and even one is too many. We are doing our best to reduce this burden in the country,” he said.

The minister highlighted that despite the challenges, The Gambia has recorded the lowest maternal mortality rate in the sub-region, with continuous progress over recent years. Citing data from demographic health surveys, he revealed that the maternal mortality rate in 2013 was 433 deaths per 100,000 live births, which dropped to 289 per 100,000 live births in the 2019-2020 survey.

“Although the next survey is yet to be published, our internal monitoring suggests further improvement. We recorded 244 deaths per 100,000 live births recently, and institutional mortality has decreased to 179 per 100,000. These reductions are proof of the efforts we are making,” Dr. Samateh explained.

- Advertisement -

He also highlighted key measures being implemented to reduce maternal deaths, including the introduction of ambulance services dedicated to transporting women in labour to the nearest healthcare facilities.

“I have not seen this service in other countries. In The Gambia, if a woman is in labour, an ambulance is available to take her to the nearest hospital. This makes me feel proud as a citizen,” he added.

The minister noted that the government is also increasing the availability of gynaecologists and enhancing care for women at risk of postpartum haemorrhage.

“We are determined to provide comprehensive care, especially for women who experience bleeding after childbirth, to prevent unnecessary deaths,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Samateh reiterated the government’s commitment to further reducing maternal mortality in the country. “We are working hard to ensure that these deaths become a thing of the past. Our goal is to eradicate maternal mortality and ensure safe childbirth for every woman in The Gambia,” he affirmed.