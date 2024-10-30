President Barrow Vows to Extend His Rule for Generations

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In a controversial declaration, President Adama Barrow asserted that his presidency would extend well into future generations, warning opposition leaders that their time to govern will come only after his legacy has been solidified. President Barrow made this statement during a recent rally in Basse Mansajang while on his annual leave.

“I am telling my opposition to sit down and listen: your time is not yet up. I, President Barrow, am the father of the party (NPP). Once I’m done, I will hand it over to my [NPP] children. Once my children are done, they will hand it over to my grandchildren, and once they are done, they will in turn hand it over to my great-grandchildren. You can’t wait for such a period, so you have to wait,” he vowed.

During the rally, the President emphasized the longevity of his NPP party, citing his administration’s achievements and claiming to have laid the groundwork for a strong and prosperous nation. He hinted at unveiling his administration’s planned projects during his upcoming “Meet the People Tour.”

“My proposed plan and projects will be unveiled during the ‘Meet the People’ tour. I have renewed packages, new projects, and new initiatives meant for Gambians. Among those, we have a package specifically for women, separate from men who are not included,” he asserted.

President Barrow further emphasized that one cannot belong to both the opposition and the government, stating it is impossible to “sit on the fence.” He reiterated that the seat of power is vested in him as Commander-in-Chief.

“This country’s president, this country’s Commander-in-Chief, is President Barrow, and my command shall be the order to be acted upon,” he emphasized.

The President’s bold claims have set the stage for a pivotal confrontation between the ruling party and the opposition. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the coming weeks and months will be crucial, with backlash expected from citizens and opposition alike.