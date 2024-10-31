COAD Chairman Attributes Rising Crime Rates in Gambia to Lack of Opportunities for Youths

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The chairman of the Council of African Descendants (COAD), Luke McKenzie, has attributed the country’s persistent rise in crime rates to a lack of opportunities for young people.

- Advertisement -

Mr. McKenzie made these remarks during an interview at The Fatu Network where he and his colleagues discussed key issues affecting the African diaspora community in The Gambia.

Luke, who is in his 60s, described young people as the country’s backbone, stating that they need to be given the opportunities to succeed.

“What is happening in the Gambia is that the young people are not motivated, no opportunities for them to succeed. So, they see themselves as failures…,” he said.

“You have to create the opportunities for the youths, they are the future. Many are embarking on the back way because they don’t have hope here,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Mr. McKenzie, who has travelled globally, said old people his age should no longer be worried about their lives but about how to nurture young people to succeed them.

“Anyone at my age shouldn’t be worried about themselves but how they can train the younger generations to succeed them.

“Life is no longer about us and we need to support the younger generation to succeed,” he explained.

Responding to questions about what he might change in Gambia if given the chance, Luke stated: “I will change the education system and ensure the children get good education and at the same time be integrated into Army.

- Advertisement -

“They will go to school three days a week and work in the army three days with good salaries to motivate them.

“We need results-based education not just education.”

He further noted that as long as the youths are not supported the crime rate will escalate.

“The youths want to live good lives and we (leaders/elders) have to support them by allowing them to explore.

“If you don’t give them their due, you can’t control them,” he noted.

He advocated youth empowerment to mitigate crimes in the country.

“When the youths are engaged with good opportunities they will not be involved in these crimes,” he noted.