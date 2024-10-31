NCCE Chairman calls for collaborations to address country’s human insecurity

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

In an urgent call to action, Alagie Sering Faye, the Chairperson of the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to tackle the increasing issue of human insecurity in The Gambia.

This plea comes amid heightened concerns regarding the safety and well-being of citizens, with various reports indicating a rise in crime, economic instability, political instability and social unrest with a special focus on the economic insecurity along the Senegambia bridge corridor.

During the opening session of a two-day national consultation on human security, he emphasized the significance of this approach in enhancing capacities, encouraging collaboration, and sharing knowledge among essential national stakeholders. This focus shifts from solely state-centric security to the well-being and dignity of individuals by addressing threats like poverty, environmental hazards, conflicts, and human rights violations.

“We all know human security is a vital concept that emphasises the protection of individuals and communities from threats ensuring that everyone can live free from fear and hunt,” he said.

Mr. Faye suggested that in today’s world, fraught with conflicting challenges, collective efforts to address human security issues are crucial. He highlighted that economic security, health concerns, environmental issues, personal safety, and political instability are among the myriad problems affecting the daily lives of Gambians. To tackle these effectively, there is a need for collaboration to devise creative solutions that transcend industries, geographical boundaries, and communities.

“This consultation is an opportunity to bring together government, civil society and development partners to discuss extensively and assess our common vulnerabilities connecting to human security which goes beyond normal traditional security system,” he said.

Faye emphasized the vital importance of civic education in promoting a culture of peace, tolerance, and community involvement. Through a series of consultations leading up to the main National Consultation, they sought to gather essential perspectives on local and human security issues, thereby encouraging stakeholders to contribute to the proposed solutions for the country’s human insecurity challenges.

“We can build alliances to boost our education to human security and guarantee the prosperity of our communities as we work together. Together I believe we have the power to transform our society into opportunities for lasting peace and development.”

The NCCE’s call for collaboration represents not only a response to the current climate of insecurity but also an opportunity to build a more sustainable future.