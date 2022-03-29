‘Memo On New Pay And Grading Scale Is Fake And Malicious’- Says Government Spokesperson

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Government wishes to inform all Civil Servants that a memo trending on social media on purported rescheduling of the new pay and grading scale to 1st January 2023, is grossly false and misleading, designed to cause anxiety and disgust among the population. A statement by Ebrima G Sankareh the official Gambia Government Spokesperson has said.

It went on to urge particularly Civil Servants to ignore this repugnant memo intended to demoralize a hardworking and patriotic workforce that deserves nothing less than the best.

“The Gambia Government remains resolute in improving the welfare of all citizens and ever since coming to power that has been the priority of President Adama Barrow and his Government. Accordingly, citizens are advised to desist from the misuse of letterheads, logos and insignia of The State House, Ministries, Government Departments and State Agencies,” the statement emphasised.