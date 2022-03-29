‘Memo On New Pay And Grading Scale Is Fake And Malicious’- Says Government Spokesperson

0
- Advertisement -

The Gambia Government wishes to inform all Civil Servants that a memo trending on social media on purported rescheduling of the new pay and grading scale to 1st January 2023, is grossly false and misleading, designed to cause anxiety and disgust among the population. A statement by Ebrima G Sankareh the official Gambia Government Spokesperson has said.

It went on to urge particularly Civil Servants to ignore this repugnant memo intended to demoralize a hardworking and patriotic workforce that deserves nothing less than the best.

- Advertisement -

“The Gambia Government remains resolute in improving the welfare of all citizens and ever since coming to power that has been the priority of President Adama Barrow and his Government. Accordingly, citizens are advised to desist from the misuse of letterheads, logos and insignia of The State House, Ministries, Government Departments and State Agencies,” the statement emphasised.

Previous articleGuinean Military Authorities Destroy House Of Former Prime Minister

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions