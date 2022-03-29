“Desist From Making Hate Speech And Tribal Statements” -Eminent Person, International IDEA Appeals To National Assembly Candidates

By: Christian Conteh

Eminent person and local facilitator of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) Mr Ousman Yabo has called on candidates in the upcoming National Assembly Elections to desist from making hate speech and tribal statements among other things that can threaten the peace and unity of The Gambia. 

He was speaking at the symbolic signing ceremony of the code of conduct for candidates of the Parliamentary Elections. The event was held at the Sir Dawda Jawara International Conference Centre at Bijilo.

He noted that by doing so they will be saving their own life since they may not know the implications of such statements if they are made.

He appealed to all present to be cautious about the use of social media, saying remarks on various platforms can lead to endless violence.

“If you lose you have to accept it honourably. You can make the Gambia a smiling coast or you can make it something else” he said.

He further encouraged all candidates that failure to gain a seat in the house of parliament does not mean an end to life.

