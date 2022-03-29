Guinean Military Authorities Destroy House Of Former Prime Minister

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Cellou Dalein Diallo.
Guinean military authorities have destroyed the private residence of former Prime Minister Cellou Dalein Diallo.

The junta, which said it was targeting irregularly acquired state property and sub-standard buildings, ordered Mr Diallo to leave the residence mid-last month.

The former prime minister contested the move, saying it was his private property, having bought it from the state in 2005.

He said the demolition, which happened on Saturday, took place while an investigation over the matter was ongoing.

Government spokesman Ousmane Gaoual Diallo however said the decision was part of urgent reconstruction programmes.

“We must advance. This does not prevent justice taking its course,” the AFP news agency quotes Mr Diallo as saying, in reference to appeals against the move.

The military led by Col Mamady Doumbouya seized power last September, deposing Alpha Condé as president.

BBC

