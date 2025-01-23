Meet 20-Year-Old Fatima Jarjusey: The Aspiring Entrepreneur Igniting Her Dreams with Unmatched Passion

- Advertisement -

SPOTLIGHT

By: Dawda Baldeh

- Advertisement -

Fatima Jarjusey, a 20-year-old from New Yundum, is carving her path in the dynamic realm of entrepreneurship as a first-year student at The Gambia College.

In just five short months, she has launched her own brand, specializing in creatively designed T-shirts that reflect her unique vision and style. This exciting venture has been nurtured by the invaluable guidance and mentorship of the seasoned entrepreneur, Njie Charakh, who has played a pivotal role in Fatima’s entrepreneurial journey.

Fatima’s passion for business was ignited during her high school years when she discovered her resourcefulness by selling ice to support herself and her family.

Her early experiences not only taught her the ropes of entrepreneurship but also instilled in her a strong work ethic and the determination to succeed. With each T-shirt she designs and sells, Fatima is not just building a business; she is also making a name for herself as an innovative and driven young entrepreneur in her community.

- Advertisement -

“When I was in grade 11 and 12, at SBEC, I sold ice, but the profit was very small,” she recalls.

Despite the modest beginning, Fatima’s ambition never wavered.

After graduating high school in 2024, she decided to branch out and explore new business opportunities.

By November 2024, Fatima had ventured into the T-shirt business.

- Advertisement -

However, she admits it wasn’t always smooth sailing at the start. “When I started, it was stressful, and profit wasn’t coming,” she said.

Nevertheless, her perseverance paid off. In less than five months, her business began to flourish.

With an impressive D47,700 in earnings, Fatima credits her success to Njie Charakh, a key mentor and supporter.

“Today I am going home with D47,700, thanks to Njie Charakh for making this dream happen for me,” she shared.

With the money from her sales, Fatima plans to reinvest in her business, expand her reach, and create jobs for others.

“I want to invest it back into my business and expand, create employment for others, and support my family,” she explained.

For Fatima, her business is more than just a source of income, it’s a path to independence.

“It helps me cover my expenses without relying on anyone.

“I’m a student, and I have a lot of needs. With this, I can support myself and be independent.”

Her advice to other young girls contemplating starting a business is simple yet powerful: “Let them not give up. It’s difficult, but they can make it. If others are doing it, they can equally do it.”

Fatima discovered Njie Charakh through TikTok, where she found inspiration in his success story.

She was drawn to the homemade products she first found at Njie Charakh’s place which motivated her to pursue her own dreams.

“When I came to his shop, I was impressed with the homemade products.

“I said to myself, if these people can do it, I will also do it. Njie is a very good person and inspirational to us,” she said.

Njie Charakh, the CEO of Njie Charakh World Market, has been instrumental in helping young Gambians like Fatima achieve their entrepreneurial goals.

He envisions creating over 1,000 jobs for young Gambians in 2025.

“I have already supported 50 individuals involved in various sectors, from liquid soap production to fashion,” he said.

Njie revealed that he believes in the power of “caring and sharing” and finds fulfilment in helping others elevate themselves.

He announced plans to set up a printing company that will employ over 200 young people, and to expand business opportunities for youth in Basse, Soma, Farafenni, Foni, Serekunda, Sukuta, and Jabang, further broadening the horizons for young Gambian entrepreneurs.

Fatima’s story is a testament to the power of mentorship, resilience, and the determination to succeed qualities that are helping shape a new generation of young business leaders in The Gambia.