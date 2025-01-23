Karanta Darboe Back in Headlines After Arrest

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Gambia Police Force has confirmed the arrest of Karanta Darboe, widely regarded as one of the country’s most notorious financial criminals. According to Police Spokesperson ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, Darboe is currently in custody at the Anti-Crime Unit in Banjulinding.

“We urge all victims or individuals with pending cases involving Mr. Darboe to come forward and report to the Anti-Crime Unit. Your cooperation is crucial to ensuring justice is served,” ASP Sisawo wrote.

Update

The Gambia Police Force has announced that the case involving Karanta Darboe has been transferred from the Anti-Crime Unit to the Kairaba Police Station. Individuals who previously reported their cases are urged to revisit the Kairaba Police Station for further updates and assistance.