Jammeh Dismisses ECOWAS Tribunal as ‘Nonsense,’ Vows to Return to Gambia

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

On January 12th, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dawda A. Jallow announced that former President Yahya Jammeh would face trial in Banjul by an ECOWAS tribunal, unless security concerns required otherwise.

In a separate development, on January 22nd, Jammeh, in an audio message, declared he was reclaiming leadership of the APRC, stating, “I have decided to take over my party myself, and it will not be entrusted to anyone again.”

Jammeh also criticized the ECOWAS tribunal, dismissing it as “a bunch of nonsense,” and vowed to return to The Gambia soon.