Guest Post: Open Letter to President Barrow: Addressing Former President Jammeh’s Threats

Dear Mr. President,

I hope this letter finds you in good health and a steady mind. I am writing to express a concern that I believe is shared by most Gambians. I take the liberty of speaking on their behalf.

Mr. President, I am sure that most Gambians are now aware of Yaya Jammeh’s recent WhatsApp audio message. Whether they’ve listened to it, read about it, or simply heard of it, it’s become impossible to ignore.

In that audio, Jammeh made serious threats that should raise national security alarms. He declared his intention to return, openly told you not to run for re-election, and ominously warned that if you do, he will “get you.” His tone was foul, and his intent, clear.

Furthermore, Mr. President, Jammeh has publicly claimed control of the APRC party as of January 22, 2025. As you are aware, Jammeh was implicated in the TRRC report for crimes against humanity. I urge you to consult with your Attorney General to determine whether someone with such grave accusations hanging over them should be allowed to run a political party in this country.

Jammeh’s rule was marked by illegal actions, starting with his coup in 1994. The TRRC hearings revealed substantial evidence—both material and testimonial—that directly and indirectly linked him to crimes meeting the threshold for crimes against humanity. Now, this same man is publicly threatening to return and take back control. To quote Jammeh, “Once bitten, twice shy; twice bitten, and you’re dead.”

On December 14, 2024, ECOWAS approved the establishment of a special court to try crimes committed in The Gambia during Jammeh’s dictatorship. This court will address the numerous atrocities committed during his rule, including arbitrary detentions, sexual abuse, and extrajudicial killings.

Mr. President, we all remember how Jammeh refused to accept the results of the 2016 election and caused many Gambians to flee the country. The Gambia was plunged into chaos, and the ECOMIG forces had to intervene to end the impasse. We were all witnesses to this turmoil.

As Commander-in-Chief, Mr. President, it is your responsibility to protect Gambian citizens from any threat, whether foreign or domestic. Ensuring our safety is your primary duty, and it is why we, the people, pay taxes—we have entered into a social contract with you.

We, the people, expect you to address the nation regarding Jammeh’s public threats. We need reassurance that you are taking these threats seriously and that you will take the necessary steps to neutralize them. Gambians do not want to live in fear. Yomal Jumah!

Sincerely,

Momodou Ndow

Concerned Citizen