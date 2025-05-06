Annetta BV Mahoney: Gambian Civic Leader Championing Transparency and Democratic Engagement

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Annetta BV Mahoney, a Gambian civic leader and Mandela Washington Fellow, stands at the forefront of efforts to combat corruption, reform governance, and promote active citizen participation in The Gambia.

As Programs Manager at Gambia Participates, Mahoney has emerged as a bold advocate for transparency and civic engagement. Raised in Bundung, her academic journey began at Nyakoi Nursery School and continued through Gambia Methodist Academy, culminating at the American International University West Africa (AIUWA), where she graduated Cum Laude in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics.

“I’ve always believed that citizens have the power to transform institutions,” Mahoney says. “That belief is what fuels my work every day.”

Her professional career began at the African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS), where she spent three years as a program assistant, focusing on peacebuilding and reconciliation initiatives—particularly those empowering women and youth affected by conflict.

At Gambia Participates, Mahoney leads several high-impact initiatives, including legislative advocacy for the 2019 Anti-Corruption Bill, civic education on electoral reform and constitutional rights, and regional campaigns addressing Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs). She also works to expand youth and women’s political participation, facilitates peace dialogues, and contributes to election observation missions both locally and internationally.

In 2024, her leadership was recognized on the global stage when she was selected as a Mandela Washington Fellow at Michigan State University. That same year, she was named a Young Global Changemaker.

“I am deeply passionate about fighting corruption and making sure every voice—especially those of marginalized groups—is heard in our democracy,” she adds.

Mahoney’s journey reflects an unyielding commitment to transparency, inclusion, and civic empowerment—principles she continues to champion both nationally and internationally.