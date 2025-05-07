Introducing Max Sonko, an Aspiring Entrepreneur

- Advertisement -

SPOTLIGHT

By Dawda Baldeh

In the bustling heart of Serrekunda market, a symphony of emotions unfolds where the sharp sounds of frustration, stress, and anxiety mingle among the voices of eager buyers and determined sellers. Amid this cacophony, a subtle gleam of hope flickers, often overlooked yet persistently present.

As community members of all ages engage in earnest discussions about the myriad challenges plaguing society, a significant portion of the blame is directed toward the government. Many voice their concerns about the lack of job opportunities, casting a shadow over the aspirations of the youth.

Yet, within this landscape of discontent, innovative entrepreneurs are rising to the occasion, transforming adversity into opportunity.

Among these trailblazers is Buba Sonko, affectionately known as Max Sonko, a spirited young man from Serrekunda. With a vision to reshape societal perceptions that equate success solely with destinations abroad, he embodies a growing movement of youth venturing into business.

In an insightful interview with The Fatu Network, Buba recounted how his entrepreneurial journey ignited shortly after he graduated from high school, marking the beginning of his quest to redefine success on his own terms.

“I view business as the best means to achieve financial independence and support my family,” he stated.

A friend introduced him to the world of business.

“Once I started, I realized it was my calling,” he remarked, noting that although business growth is slow, he is steadily progressing.

Like many other young Gambians, Max initially aspired to work in an office after finishing high school.

He discussed the persistent challenges he faces as an aspiring entrepreneur.

“Some customers lack understanding,” he explained, adding that some will order clothing and then change their minds upon delivery.

“Some will request clothes, but when you deliver, they won’t pay, offering excuses like, ‘I don’t like this’ or ‘It’s not what I ordered…’” he continued.

Despite these ongoing difficulties, young Max remains dedicated to achieving his business goals.

“I am determined to ensure my success. It’s not easy, but with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. Allah can make it happen,” he stressed.

Known affectionately as Max Sonko, he is now attracting customers who appreciate his unique fashion offerings.

“I assist my clients in finding exactly what they desire. It’s a trust we build together,” he remarked.

He mentioned that his biggest clients include Bakary Mankajang (Mankajang Daily), Buba, Kaddijatou Jallow, a Gambian based in the US, Yusupha Jatta (360 Pluz), and one Gaddafi, among others.

His confidence in the business is bolstered by the consistent feedback he receives from his expanding clientele after they purchase the clothes he has ordered. Sonko aims to become a leading fashion store owner in the country to inspire others to pursue their dreams, regardless of the obstacles they encounter.