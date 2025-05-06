“Together We Can Create Sustainable Solutions”: NDMA, Qatar Charity Launch $2M Project for Gambians

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), in partnership with Qatar Charity, has launched a $2 million project aimed at supporting underprivileged families in The Gambia. The initiative, titled “Empowerment and Economic Development Project to Support The Gambia 2025,” was unveiled during a ceremony held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Bijilo, presided over by Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow. The project seeks to create jobs and improve livelihoods across the country.

- Advertisement -

Qatar Charity’s Country Director, Mustafa Es Satte, emphasized the significance of the initiative, noting that it forms part of the organization’s global mission to assist vulnerable populations. “Qatar Charity is an international organization established in 1992 to support underprivileged people worldwide,” he said. “This project addresses the humanitarian needs of those most affected by poverty and disaster.”

He highlighted that since opening its office in The Gambia in 2019, Qatar Charity has supported various sectors including water, health, education, and food security, adding that the initiative will empower individuals economically and contribute to sustainable development.

The project will be implemented in two phases. The first phase includes the distribution of 1,200 blood pressure monitors, 700 wheelchairs, 1,000 school tables and chairs, 3,200 household water filters, 900 solar lights, 200 sewing machines, 900 kitchen sets, and 200 disaster relief tents. The second phase, scheduled to begin in June, will involve the distribution of 130 cargo tricycles for transporting goods and another 130 for transporting people. Officials revealed that Qatar Charity has allocated an estimated $4 million to support its activities in The Gambia this year.

NDMA Executive Director Sanna Dahaba hailed the project as a major milestone in the agency’s partnership with Qatar Charity. “We are proud of this collaboration,” Dahaba said. “Together, we can develop sustainable solutions to uplift our communities. This project will significantly improve the lives of many Gambians.” He acknowledged Qatar Charity’s continued support during critical moments for the country.

- Advertisement -

Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow commended the people of Qatar for their generosity and lauded the partnership between Qatar Charity and NDMA for providing a robust strategy to support the needy. “This initiative will have a profound impact on the lives of its beneficiaries,” he said, stressing the importance of assisting disaster victims.

VP Jallow encouraged both institutions to work closely to ensure effective and timely delivery of support, adding that the assistance comes at a crucial time, as the country remains vulnerable to natural disasters. He concluded by expressing the government’s sincere gratitude for Qatar’s timely intervention.