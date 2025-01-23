“I am coming back, whether anybody likes it or not”: Former President Jammeh Takes Control of APRC

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

Former President Yahya Jammeh has dissolved the APRC executive committee led by Yaya Tamba, announcing his personal takeover of the party amid internal divisions. In a strongly-worded address on January 22, 2025, Jammeh cited “internal division, hatred, and backstabbing” as key challenges facing the party.

- Advertisement -

“That being the case, today the 22nd of January 2025, I have decided to take over my party myself, and would not be entrusted to anyone again,” Jammeh declared, relieving Tamba of his chairmanship and interim party leadership.

Addressing rumors of potential mass resignations, Jammeh remained defiant: “Let me be very clear – those people can leave. I will not succumb to blackmail.” He emphasized his vision for APRC as “a clean party, a party of God-fearing, God-loving, and God-worshipping human beings.”

Jammeh also launched scathing criticisms of President Barrow’s administration, highlighting issues in healthcare, education, and public safety. He pointed to maternal mortality rates, school dropouts, and unprosecuted crimes as evidence of national decline.

Responding to threats of prosecution, Jammeh challenged: “Threats of taking me to jail – let them wait until I arrive there and we see who’s going to jail.” He concluded by warning Barrow of a coming “day of accountability,” reiterating his intention to return to The Gambia despite opposition.