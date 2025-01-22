IGP Touray Sounds Alarm Over Surge in Armed Robberies

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

This evening, in an impromptu interview with GRTS, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Seedy Muktar Touray addressed the growing concerns over a series of violent criminal incidents that have unfolded in The Gambia in recent weeks. These events have been marked by a disturbing increase in armed robberies, with today’s robbery at Access Bank in Brusubi serving as the latest in a string of bold, violent attacks.

The Access Bank heist took place earlier this afternoon, where armed robbers, armed with pistols, raided the bank, making off with over 1 million dalasis in just three minutes. The suspects, believed to have fled in a Benz V-Boot vehicle, executed the robbery with alarming precision, further raising concerns about the safety of financial institutions in the country.

Just hours later, another robbery occurred at a Western Union bureau in Kunkujang Badjie Estate, where three men—one armed with a pistol—held up the establishment, making off with D77,275 after tying up the employees. These incidents have prompted immediate action from the Gambia Police Force (GPF), which is now leading investigations into these attacks, urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist in tracking down the perpetrators.

During his interview, IGP Touray expressed his deep concern over the recent surge in criminal activity. He highlighted that these incidents are not confined to the Greater Banjul area but are spreading across the country, with similar attacks occurring in different regions. The IGP also referenced earlier violent incidents, including an armed attack on GPF officers at the GNPC in Farafenni earlier this month, where a gunfight resulted in the injury of Sergeant Bojang, who the IGP confirmed is recovering well.

Moreover, IGP Touray shared alarming details about a recent attack in Wassu, Central River Region, where armed men crossed the border and robbed a shopkeeper, stealing valuables, including an unspecified amount of money.

The most pressing of these attacks, however, was today’s bank robbery at Access Bank. IGP Touray described this as a direct challenge to the country’s security, emphasizing the audacity of the criminals who chose to target a bank during peak banking hours. He stated, “This is a very big concern to all Gambians, non-Gambian residents in the country, and internal security elements of the country.”

IGP Touray also highlighted some common traits among the assailants involved in these recent robberies, stating: “The assailants were all in masks. They wear caps. They wear dark glasses.”

IGP Touray called on all Gambians to support the investigation and assist in bringing the criminals to justice. He stressed that the security of the nation is a collective responsibility, and the cooperation of the public is crucial to ensuring that those responsible for these brazen acts of violence are apprehended.

As the investigations continue, the GPF has pledged to keep the public updated with any new developments. The recent wave of robberies serves as a stark reminder of the growing need for vigilance and heightened security measures to protect the safety and well-being of all citizens.