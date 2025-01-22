Police Investigate Twin Robbery Incidents in Brusubi and Kunkujang Badjie Estate

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

This afternoon, armed robbers targeted Access Bank in Brusubi, completing the heist in three minutes and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects, armed with pistols, entered through the main entrance and left in a Benz V-Boot vehicle.

Later, in Kunkujang Badjie Estate, a Western Union bureau was robbed of D77,275 after employees were tied up by three men, one armed with a pistol.

“The Police are investigating these incidents and call on the public to provide any information that could assist in locating the suspects,” the Police PRO stated.

Investigations are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as new details emerge.