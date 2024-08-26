McKinstry to Announce 25-Man Squad for AFCON 2025 Qualifiers Against Comoros and Tunisia

- Advertisement -

By Zackline Colley

Coach Jonathan McKinstry is set to unveil his 25-man squad for the continuation of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifiers.

- Advertisement -

The announcement will take place during a press conference scheduled for Wednesday, 28 August 2024, at 12 p.m. at the football house in Banjul.

As the Gambia eyes a third appearance at Africa’s biggest football tournament, the upcoming matches against Comoros and Tunisia are crucial. The Scorpions are currently in a strong position following their performances in the earlier qualifiers.

In their recent encounters, the Gambia secured an impressive 5-1 victory against Seychelles in the World Cup qualifiers, showcasing a solid defensive structure and clinical finishing. This win was crucial in boosting the team’s confidence and position in the group standings.

However, the subsequent match against Gabon in the AFCON qualifiers proved to be a challenging test. Despite a spirited effort, the Scorpions were held to a 3-2 defeat, a result that still kept their qualification hopes alive but highlighted areas that need reinforcement.

- Advertisement -

With the stakes higher than ever, Coach McKinstry’s squad selection will be closely watched as he balances the need for experience and fresh talent. Fans and analysts alike will be eager to see which players make the cut for the vital fixtures ahead.

The Gambia’s journey to AFCON 2025 has been marked by determination and resilience, and the upcoming matches will be a defining moment in their campaign.