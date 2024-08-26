Gambia’s Civil Society Pushes for Transparency, Public Engagement in Draft Constitution Review

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Speaking after the release of the Afrobarometer Round 10 data, Mahoney highlighted the growing demand for a new constitution, with 71% of Gambians supporting the call.

Annetta Mahoney of Gambia Participates has underscored the critical role civil society must play in shaping Gambia’s future constitution. Reflecting on the findings of the Afrobarometer Round 10 survey, she noted that the timing of the survey is crucial, as it coincides with ongoing debates over the 2024 draft constitution.

“We know one day people will call on civil society activists, even if it means us scrutinizing the document point by point. Many Gambians have already formed their opinions about the constitution,” Mahoney said, recognizing that views often vary along political or religious lines.

According to Mahoney, political parties have a significant influence on how the public perceives the draft constitution. “Most Gambians tend to follow the perspectives presented by political parties, whether through political or religious lenses,” she said.

With growing public interest in the 2024 draft constitution, Mahoney believes that now, more than ever, civil society must unite to ensure the process is inclusive and transparent.

“Even though some have already discredited the draft, we need to sit together and thoroughly examine it,” she urged.

Mahoney also expressed her gratitude for the Afrobarometer survey, emphasizing its importance in shaping discussions. “The survey has come at a crucial time. We are at a pivotal moment with the 2024 draft constitution under review, and the findings reflect what we’ve known for years — Gambians want a new constitution.”

The Afrobarometer data revealed that 71% of Gambians support the need for a new constitution, echoing a longstanding desire since the rejection of the previous draft in 2020.

In response, Mahoney and her team have been working to facilitate conversations around the constitution. She mentioned efforts by opposition leaders and key stakeholders, including figures like Mr Taal and John Charles, to explore the reasons behind the 2020 rejection and what could be improved in the new draft.

“We’ve convened validation sessions with key stakeholders, producing a position paper. Civil society must continue to stress the need for transparency, inclusivity, and public engagement in the process,” Mahoney emphasized.

Despite not yet reviewing the new draft constitution in detail, Mahoney is confident that civil society will rally to scrutinize it, ensuring it reflects the will of the people. “We need to look at the draft cross by cross, engaging the public and making sure their voices are heard,” she concluded.