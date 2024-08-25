UTG Summons Senior Staff to Disciplinary Committee, Sets 48-Hour Ultimatum for Evidence

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Disciplinary Committee of the University of The Gambia has summoned two senior staff members, Dr Alieu Gibba and Dr Matarr Njie, to answer for their criticism of the university’s management regarding purported injustices towards Gambian academic staff and delayed promotions.

They have been given a 48-hour deadline to present evidence regarding their allegations against the university.

In a statement, the university said the accusations made by Dr. Gibba and Dr. Njie have damaged the institution’s reputation.

On June 19, 2024, The Standard Newspaper published a story where the senior UTG staff made various allegations, followed by a publication by The Fatu Network on June 20.

The committee board stated, “You are required to attend the Disciplinary Committee hearing to investigate and address this matter.

“We urge you to provide evidence supporting your claims within 48 hours of receiving this letter, along with valid justifications for why disciplinary action should not be pursued against you,” the office of the vice-chancellor said in a letter seen by The Fatu Network.

As per the letter, the staff’s publications have “from all perceived intents and purposes, tarnished the image of the University and breached the provision of Chapter 9.6.2 of the Conditions of Service, 2007.”

The Fatu Network contacted Dr. Ensa Touray, the UTG Staff Association President, who disagreed with the summoning of Dr. Gibba and Associate Professor Njie.

“This is uncalled for and is purely intended to intimidate the UTG lecturers who have always been very peaceful,” Dr. Touray, the University of The Gambia Staff Association President said.

He added: “What we expected from the Vice Chancellor of the UTG is to respond to the demands of the staff by releasing the promotions.”

Dr. Touray argued that releasing the promotions can stabilize the situation.

He appealed to the government to take swift action and regulate the governance of the university to avoid continuous tension between the university faculties and the management.

“The continuous tension is portrayed as rebellions against the government, and we are very peaceful.

“The governance structures of the university are weak and could lead to a potential threat to our peace and stability,” Dr Touray told The Fatu Network.

Touray further revealed that UTG scholars are suffering under the current Vice-Chancellor Professor Herbert Robertson and appealed for the government to intervene to avoid escalating the situation.

According to Touray, UTG lecturers were asked to apply for promotion to different academic promotions and Dr Alieu Gibba applied to be an Associate Professor while Dr. Njie applied for a Professorship.