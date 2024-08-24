GDC Celebrates NPP Defectors; Kandeh Claims NPP is Unhappy

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Supporters and sympathizers of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) have rejoiced as defectors from the ruling National People’s Party made their official endorsement on Friday in Jimara.

Addressing a crowd at his hometown in Sare Biorom in Jimara, GDC leader Mamma Kandeh said the ruling party is unhappy with the fact that their strong members are defecting.

These defectors, led by Ebrima Baldeh, now former NPP Julangel Ward Chairperson, made their official endorsement to GDC at a ceremony attended by the party leader, executives, and supporters.

The opposition leader said the day is a joyful moment for his party as the race for the next presidency is getting closer.

Kandeh described the coming of Baldeh and others to GDC as a step in the right direction.

“You are welcome to GDC, and from today, you have equal rights in the party like any other person,” Kandeh said, adding that GDC is open to every Gambian.

He reminded Baldeh and all GDC members that the party doesn’t condone indiscipline, such as politics of insults and attacks.

“Here we respect everyone and we can express our views without using abusive language,” he noted.

The GDC leader further responded to rumors on social media since Baldeh announced plans to join GDC.

“NPP people are not happy because people are leaving their party to join GDC. They forget when they were celebrating as people were leaving GDC to join them.

I heard that some NPP members are accusing Ebrima of stealing, and they are using all forms of negativity towards him. If this were true, how do they keep him in that position for seven years?” he questioned.

Kandeh believed the criticism was due to the fact that Baldeh decided to leave the NPP. “All the attacks on Baldeh are because he left the NPP and joined GDC,” Kandeh asserted.

According to Kandeh, the NPP has failed to acknowledge Ebrima’s contributions to the growth of the party in Jimara.

Ebrima Baldeh, who recently joined GDC, expressed his profound gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to assisting GDC in gaining political popularity in Jimara.

Baldeh cited unmet expectations, such as the lack of employment for youths in Jimara, as major factors for his defection, saying that as a ward chairperson, he ran out of excuses regarding promises made to the people of Julangel, which he claimed are being neglected by the NPP.

“You will be surprised to know that Mankamang Kunda, as the home of the President, has a lot of unemployed youths, and they were promised a lot,” he explained.

Hon. Alhagie H. Sowe, former GDC Jimara NAM, and now the party auditor, also joined the rest of the party members in welcoming Baldeh and his delegation to the party.

He said this is a move well calculated and is in the best interest of the country, stating the future of the country lies in GDC.

At the end of the ceremony, Baldeh was appointed as the Constituency Campaign Chairman for GDC, and a brand-new motorcycle was handed over to him to facilitate his movement.