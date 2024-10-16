MC Cham rebukes Pres. Barrow over corruption allegations against opposition-led councils

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Momodou Cham, also known as MC Cham Junior, who serves as the Councillor for Business and Tailoring at Kanifing Municipal Council, has criticised President Adama Barrow’s recent statements accusing opposition-led councils of engaging in corrupt practices.

Cham believes that Barrow has no grounds to criticize anyone over corruption. He described Barrow’s comments as “the pot calling the kettle black”, citing rampant alleged corruption within the central government.

Cham claimed that the ongoing Local Government Commission of Inquiry has not found any opposition-led council found wanting of corruption.

“The levels of corruption exposed by the National Audit Office within your government are huge.

“To clarify, Mr President, the ongoing commission has not found fault with any elected mayor or council chairman across the regions, except for the former NPP Chairman of Brikama Area Council, Sheriffo Sonko,” he said.

According to Cham, President Barrow’s claims regarding the commission seem ill-informed.

“So far, only civil servants appointed by the Local Government, per the local government act, and PMO have been implicated, according to the testimonies we have all heard,” Cham added, adding that these individuals are employees hired by central government and the Ministry of Local Government and Lands.

“Local government councils have no authority to hire or discipline these officials,” he added.

Cham continued: “Once the commission concludes its investigation and releases its findings, we will see how you handle their recommendations.

“Under your administration, you have previously ignored the recommendations of the Janneh Commission, the TRRC, and the National Audit Reports, wasting taxpayers’ money in the process.”

“We had hoped that your government would avoid further waste by not duplicating the work of the National Audit Office and the Local Government Service Commission, which had already uncovered corrupt practices among senior public servants in both central and local government,” Cham emphasized.

For him, Darboe does not need to respond, as his party’s elected officials have not been found wanting of any corruption.

Cham stated that the individuals implicated and adversely mentioned in corrupt activities are civil servants hired by the central government and imposed on local councils, or NPP elected officials.

“We hope that once the commission concludes, you will implement their recommendations impartially and without bias,” he said.