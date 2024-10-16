NDMA, govt to build 31 homes for 2022 flash flood victims as 2,650 households nationwide affected

- Advertisement -

By Zackline Colley

The National Disaster Management Agency, in collaboration with the Gambian government and supported by funding from the French Development Agency, is set to build 31 new houses for individuals whose properties were utterly devastated by the floods of 2022.

The necessary funds, according to the NDM, have already been secured.

“The funds are already in our possession. The NDMA has sent staff for verification because targeting the most hit victims is the most difficult task in humanitarian work because everyone is affected but we are working according to the level of damage among the affected households,” Sanna Dahaba, the executive director of the NDMA, said.

The 2022 heavy rains left many households across the country in urgent need of help with 2,650 households affected nationwide. In the Kanifing Municipality (KM) alone, a total of 1,892 households were affected.

Dahaba has confirmed that many households have suffered damage and that the focus will be on assisting those who were severely affected and urgently require new housing.

Meanwhile, during this year’s rainy season, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) reported a tragic incident in Farafenni after a heavy flash flood. A building collapsed following heavy rainfall, resulting in the death of a two-year-old child.

Dahaba noted that historically, Farafenni was not susceptible to flash floods; however, recent years have seen a growing concern. He ascribed the rising frequency of floods in Farafenni to climatic changes.

“Due to climate change, predicting disaster events has become increasingly challenging. Although Farafenni has never been known as a hotspot or flood-prone area, the unexpected event last week that resulted in one fatality and other damages underscores the significant issue of climate change,” Dahaba said.