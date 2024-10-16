PASTEF Gambia Youth Wing Calls for Resolution of Internal Conflicts

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The youth wing of PASTEF, the ruling party in Senegal, recently held a meeting in The Gambia to address internal issues affecting the party.

- Advertisement -

Led by Cheikh Fanta Mady Keita, also known as Kara, the Senegalese community in The Gambia discussed ongoing internal disputes and the need for resolution.

“There are numerous internal conflicts in PASTEF Gambia, and we want these to be addressed. The executive members are not fulfilling their responsibilities,” he stated.

Cheikh and his fellow youth members accused the party leadership in the Gambia of undermining party values and disrespecting the youth.

“We want our leaders in Senegal to be aware of what’s happening here in the Gambia. If we allow this to persist, it will ruin the party,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Cheikh emphasised that PASTEF leader Ousman Sonko taught them the importance of honesty and that no one should behave otherwise.

According to Cheikh, the conflict arose when the party executive in the Gambia selected a candidate for the upcoming Senegalese National Assembly election whom they claim is not well-known.

They preferred Frederic Jarjue, the party coordinator in the Gambia, to be the chosen candidate.

“Frederic is someone who does everything possible for the Senegalese in the Gambia. He understands the issues we face here and has always supported us,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Cheikh stated that Alhassane Niang, the candidate selected by the executive, is not suitable.

“This is the biggest mistake the party has made. How can you select someone who is not recognized within the Senegalese community here and who does not engage in any Senegalese affairs?” Cheikh questioned.

They characterized Frederic as a selfless leader who has made sacrifices for the Senegalese community.

“We are concerned that this candidate, Alhassane, will not take our issues seriously because he does not care about us,” he added.

Cheikh further accused the executives of showing disrespect towards Frederic Jarjue.

“They referred to him as handicapped and made decisions without informing him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Seynabou Badji, a member of PASTEF Gambia JPS, believes that the government is unaware of the conflicts they are experiencing in the Gambia.

“If we remain passive, things will worsen. We are the ones here, and we understand the challenges the Senegalese are facing,” she stated.

Ms. Badji also expressed her discontent with Alhassane’s candidacy.

“He’s not a suitable candidate. We want someone who will represent the general interest, not just a few individuals,” she said.

According to her, even the Senegalese opposition in the Gambia was prepared to support Frederic Jarjue if he had been the selected candidate for PASTEF.

PASTEF Gambia JPS accused Yassin Dien of using her influence to create divisions among party members.

“She is aiming for the position of Ambassador, and that’s why she’s doing everything possible to ensure another candidate is elected.

“Yassin Dieng believed she owns PASTEF and can act as she pleases,” she added.

Ms. Badji also claimed that Yassin disrespects everyone, and her actions do not align with party policies, describing her as a discriminatory individual.