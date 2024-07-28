MC Cham Junior Condemns Barrow’s Remark, Calls for Retraction of Statement Directed at Lawyer Darboe

- Advertisement -

By: Mama A Touray

MC Cham Junior, a member of the main opposition United Democratic Party and a councilor, has condemned President Adama Barrow’s recent statement and called on him to retract it.

Yesterday, while opening the regional political bureau of the ruling National People’s Party in Brikama, President Adama Barrow directed his speech at Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, stating that he would not step down until Darboe died.

Following this statement, MC Cham Junior shared with this medium, “We call on the President to retract these harmful words and to commit to a political discourse that prioritizes the well-being and unity of our nation over personal ambitions.” He added that leadership should be earned through service, integrity, and the genuine desire to improve the lives of all citizens, not through threats or intimidation.

Cham Junior continued that true leadership is demonstrated by those who uplift their people, respect their opponents, and work tirelessly to create a better future for all. He urged all politicians to strive for a political environment where differences are settled through democratic means and where every citizen, regardless of their political affiliation, can feel safe and respected.

“In a democratic society, it is imperative that political leaders uphold principles of respect, human dignity, and the right to dissent. Our nation’s strength lies in its diversity of voices and ideas, and the health of our democracy depends on the respectful engagement of all political actors,” Cham stressed.

Cham said this statement from the President is deeply concerning as “such harmful rhetoric from our leader is unacceptable, especially when any other citizen making such statements would be arrested or questioned by authorities. This double standard undermines the rule of law and the principles of equality before the law.”

Councilor MC Cham concluded by saying that at this time, the country needs unity and constructive dialogue. “It is disheartening to hear statements that foster division and hostility. We urge all political leaders to focus on addressing the pressing issues facing our nation and to engage in respectful and productive discussions that promote the common good,” he said.