A Cautionary Message to President Adama Barrow: Uphold the Constitution and Respect All Citizens

- Advertisement -

Dear President Adama Barrow,

As the leader of our beloved Gambia, your role is not only to govern but to embody the principles of unity, respect, and justice as enshrined in our constitution. It is with great concern that we address the recent derogatory remarks you have made against members of the opposition, particularly towards the leadership of the United Democratic Party (UDP). This behavior is unbecoming of the office you hold and contradicts the very oath you took to uphold the constitution and protect every citizen of our nation, regardless of their political affiliation.

- Advertisement -

Mr. President, it is important to remember that our democracy is built on the principles of freedom of expression, peaceful opposition, and the protection of minority voices. The constitution guarantees these rights to every Gambian, and it is your duty to safeguard these principles, not undermine them. Your recent comments wishing ill upon an opposition leader, a person who played a significant role in your own political journey, are not only unbecoming but also dangerous. Such statements can incite division and hatred among our people, which is antithetical to the unity we all strive for.

It is vital to recognize that many of those in opposition today were once your supporters, and they, too, are citizens whose rights and lives are to be protected under your leadership. Wishing death upon any individual, especially one who has been a part of your political history, is not just a moral failing but a legal transgression. Such remarks can be interpreted as incitement, which is a crime under our laws.

We urge you, Mr. President, to focus on the pressing issues facing our country. The skyrocketing prices of basic commodities are causing undue hardship for many Gambians. The recent floods have left communities devastated, requiring immediate and effective government intervention. The erratic electricity supply disrupts daily life and hinders economic progress. Moreover, the rising incidents of murder and corruption within your administration are eroding public trust and stability.

These are the real challenges that demand your attention and action. Your legacy as a leader will be defined by how you address these issues, not by divisive rhetoric against political opponents. It is imperative that you channel your energy and leadership towards tackling these critical problems, working towards the development and well-being of all Gambians.

- Advertisement -

We also call upon your cabinet members and political advisers to refute and denounce such inflammatory statements. It is their responsibility to counsel you towards a path of civility and constructive governance. Their silence or support of such rhetoric only exacerbates the divisions within our society.

In conclusion, Mr. President, we urge you to rise above the fray of political infighting and set a positive example for the nation. Lead with compassion, integrity, and a commitment to the values of our constitution. Focus on delivering on your promises of development, unity, and prosperity for all Gambians. Your words and actions should reflect the dignity of your office and the trust the people have placed in you.

Servant Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly

Party Leader and Secretary General

Gambia Action Party (GAP)