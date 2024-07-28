Mayor Lowe Condemns President Barrow’s Verbal Attacks on Darboe, Asks Him to Apologize

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC), Rohey Malick Lowe, has expressed her disappointment with President Barrow for his recent verbal attack on opposition leader Ousainou Darboe, asking him to apologize before it’s too late.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Lowe described the President’s remarks as shocking, saying that Darboe and Gambians don’t deserve such treatment from Barrow.

She acknowledged that Barrow is the President today whether people like it or not. “Mr. President, Darboe doesn’t deserve such utterances from you because he has sacrificed for the country,” she said.

She added that Darboe has fought for the democracy people are enjoying today. “I don’t want to repeat what you said, but it’s very disappointing. President Barrow, I am urging you as a sister to apologize to Darboe and Gambians,” she appealed.

Mayor Lowe argued that Darboe has sacrificed his youth, wealth, and power for the country, noting that President Barrow’s utterances are shocking and painful.

- Advertisement -

“I believe this was a mistake from you. If Darboe should die today, I’m not sure he will be laid to rest without the President paying his last respects to him. Mr. President, what if Darboe dies and you are the leader? What are you going to tell Gambians if you come to the funeral to pray for him? What you said against Darboe will remain in the minds of Gambians. So, the time to apologize is now before you regret it,” she argued.

Furthermore, the BCC Mayor urged Gambians to be mindful and not allow politics to divide them, saying, “It seems we have allowed politics to divide us.”

She stressed that if anything happened in the country, the women and youths would suffer, while appealing for unity.