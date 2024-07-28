Condemnation Statement on President Adama Barrow’s Recent Remarks

- Advertisement -

By Yahya Sonko, Migration & Human Rights Activist

As a concerned citizen and patriot of The Gambia, I am deeply troubled by the recent statements made by President Adama Barrow during a political rally, in which he reportedly expressed a desire for the death of a political rival, Ousainou Darboe, and vowed to remain in power until such an event occurs. These comments are not only deeply inappropriate and unbecoming of a head of state, but they also pose a serious threat to the peace, stability, and democratic values of our nation.

The Gambia is currently facing numerous challenges, including widespread poverty, the tragic loss of lives among youths attempting to flee the country, the destructive influence of the drug ‘Kush’ on our communities, and the threat of floods during the rainy season. At a time when the nation needs unity, strong leadership, and a focus on solving critical issues, the President’s remarks are divisive and irresponsible. They undermine the very foundation of democracy, where political competition should be based on ideas and policies, not personal vendettas or threats.

I call upon all political, religious, and community leaders in The Gambia to unequivocally condemn these statements. It is essential that we uphold the dignity of our political discourse and protect the sanctity of human life, regardless of political affiliations.

Furthermore, I urge international partners, including the European Union, the United Nations, ECOWAS, and all organizations committed to democracy and human rights, to take notice of these dangerous remarks. We appeal to these bodies to engage with the Gambian government to ensure that the country remains committed to democratic principles and the rule of law. The international community’s support is crucial in safeguarding the rights and safety of all Gambians during this critical period.

I stand in solidarity with Ousainou Darboe and all individuals who contribute to the betterment of The Gambia. My prayers are with Mr. Darboe and his family for his well-being and long life. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that The Gambia remains a country where freedom of expression and political participation are protected, without fear of retribution or harm.

The President’s words were not just a lapse in judgment; they are a violation of the social contract between him and the Gambian people. We demand accountability and urge the National Assembly to take appropriate action, including summoning the President to explain his comments. Such rhetoric has no place in a democratic society and must be addressed with the seriousness it deserves.

In these trying times, let us focus on rebuilding our nation and addressing the real challenges that affect our people. The Gambia deserves a leader who respects all citizens and upholds the values of justice, peace, and human dignity. We must all work together to ensure a brighter, more prosperous future for our beloved country.